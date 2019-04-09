Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan anti-graft court indicts opposition leader, his son

April 9, 2019 12:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani anti-graft tribunal has indicted opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif on charges he misused his authority to benefit his family’s factory while he was chief minister in the eastern Punjab province.

His son Hamza Shahbaz was also indicted during Tuesday’s brief court hearing in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. The father and son denied any wrongdoing. They were not arrested and were allowed to leave the court.

Under Pakistani laws, now they will face a trial.

Sharif is leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and he served as chief minister of Punjab from 2013 to 2018.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified from office in 2017 over corruption charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.