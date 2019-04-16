Listen Live Sports

Pakistani minority Shiites end days-long protest in Quetta

April 16, 2019 12:56 am
 
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s minority Shite Muslims have ended their days-long sit-in after successful talks with the government, which promised more steps to protect them in the southwestern city of Quetta following a suicide bombing there last week.

Members of the Hazara community ended their protest before dawn Tuesday.

Hundreds of Shiites began their protest Friday after the suicide bombing at an open-air market killed 20 people, including Shiites.

The bombing was claimed by Islamic State group, which views Shiites as apostates deserving of death.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which also is the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources such as gas and oil.

