Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistani official: Powerful rainstorm in northwest kills 6

April 10, 2019 1:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government official says a powerful rainstorm with heavy winds across the country’s northwest killed at least six people overnight.

Taimur Khan, a spokesman for the provincial Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that several people were also injured in the storm in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.

He says many houses were damaged and some of the areas in the province were without electricity for hours but the situation is now under control.

Seasonal dust storms and rains often damage houses in Pakistan, causing casualties.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The country’s monsoon season begins in July and torrential rains trigger flash floods every year in Pakistan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.