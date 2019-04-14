Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Palestinian government sworn in, again, after botched oath

April 14, 2019 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Authority government has been sworn in a second time in as many days after the prime minister and his Cabinet failed to recite part of the oath.

Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtayeh, a veteran peace negotiator and harsh critic of Gaza’s Hamas rulers, and his 22-member cabinet returned to President Mahmoud Abbas’s office on Sunday to take the oath of office a second time.

The ministers neglected to include a clause pledging faithfulness “to the people and its national heritage” during Saturday’s ceremony.

Ishtayeh’s appointment by Abbas is expected to deepen the rift between the Fatah-party dominated Palestinian Authority, which governs areas of the West Bank, and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

Ishtayeh’s Cabinet will convene for the first time on Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.