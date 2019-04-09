Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Parkland sheriff removal case heads to Florida Supreme Court

April 9, 2019 2:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A lawsuit claiming Florida’s governor improperly suspended a county sheriff for failing to prevent last year’s Parkland school shooting is going directly to the Florida Supreme Court.

The Fourth District Court of Appeal transferred the case to the state’s highest court Tuesday, certifying the case to be of great public importance.

A circuit court dismissed the lawsuit last week, ruling Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order removing Scott Israel as Broward County sheriff was consistent with the Florida Constitution. Israel appealed the decision.

DeSantis has said Israel displayed poor leadership and failed to keep children safe during the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The sheriff has said DeSantis overstepped his constitutional authority and interfered with the public’s right to determine their elected official.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.