Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pittsburgh official bound over for trial in Detroit fracas

April 11, 2019 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — An elected official from Pittsburgh has been bound over for trial on felony resisting and obstructing police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from an altercation at a Detroit hotel.

District Judge Ronald Giles ruled Thursday there’s enough evidence against Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner to proceed to trial. Prosecutors allege Wagner interfered with Detroit police while they prepared to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel on March 6. The couple was in Detroit for a concert.

The Detroit News reports police body camera footage presented during the hearing showed Wagner berating officers.

Mosley is charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The couple’s attorneys, Charles Longstreet and Thomas Fitzpatrick, said they plan to sue the police department and the hotel.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.