Poland: Talks fail between striking teachers, government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish teachers’ unions vowed to continue their strike after the latest round of pay negotiations with the government failed Thursday.

The teachers’ protest, now in its second week, has closed most schools.

Government ministers and union leaders blamed each other for failing to bring their positions closer during more than two hours of talks. There were no immediate plans for new negotiations.

Striking teachers saw little chance for an agreement after the government insisted it has no funds to fully grant teachers’ demands for a 30% pay hike. It is offering 15% increases starting in September, a raise next year for an increase in the number of teaching hours.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe that new proposals will be made on the government side,” Magdalena Klein, a high school teacher from Chorzow, said on private TVN24.

The head of the prime minister’s office, Michal Dworczyk, said it was crucial to have the strike suspended for matriculation exams starting May 6. The exams are the basis for university entry.

The strike has drawn support from many students, parents and artists. A rock concert was held Wednesday night in Warsaw in support of the strike.

Former president Lech Walesa has appealed to the teachers to end the strike, saying there was no sign that the right-wing government would make any concessions.

Many teachers in Poland earn less than supermarket cashiers. Their monthly earnings range from 1,800 zlotys to 3,000 zlotys ($470 to $780) a month, depending on their experience.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.