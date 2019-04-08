Listen Live Sports

Poland’s taxi drivers hold up traffic over ride-hailing law

April 8, 2019 5:25 pm
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of taxi drivers drove at a crawl and walked in Poland’s capital to protest a new law allowing and regulating ride-hailing services like Uber.

The protesters who held up Warsaw traffic on Monday said the law adopted by the government last week will put cabbies out of work by subjecting them to unfair competition from people who don’t drive professionally.

They walked to the U.S. Embassy to send a message about California-based Uber and continued on to the Enterprise and Technology Ministry.

Infrastructure Minister Andrzej Adamczyk said the law will require ride-hailing services to pay taxes and to follow the same rules as cab companies.

The taxi drivers say they might hold more protests.

Poland’s teachers went on strike Monday after unions said the government didn’t meet their pay demands.

