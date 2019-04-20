Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Police: Attacker kills 1 woman, injures 2nd in NYC apartment

April 20, 2019 8:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police are questioning a man armed with an ax after a woman was hacked to death and a second woman suffered stab wounds inside a Brooklyn apartment.

The carnage was discovered after the surviving victim hailed an Uber outside the Housing Authority’s Bushwick Houses at 1:30 a.m. Saturday and asked to be taken to a hospital. The possible suspect reportedly her ex-boyfriend.

The driver called 911 and police and medics responded. The woman told them someone was dead inside her apartment. She told authorities that her 4-year-old daughter was also there, unharmed.

Police found the dead woman nearly decapitated.

Officers are investigating whether a bloodied ax found in a trash compactor may have been the murder weapon.

