Police: Man came at officer with knife before fatal shooting

April 25, 2019 7:47 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says it has determined a man who was fatally shot by an officer came at him with a knife and refused commands to drop it.

Media outlets say a five-day investigation by Raleigh police showed 30-year-old Soheil Antonio Mojarrad took a knife from his pocket and yelled profanities at Officer W.B. Edwards in Saturday’s confrontation.

The report says when Mojarrad reached into his pants pocket, Edwards drew his gun and told him to stop. Mojarrad moved toward Edwards, who then shot him, it adds. Edwards’ body-worn camera wasn’t activated and his patrol car camera faced away from the encounter.

Cate Edwards, an attorney representing the Mojarrad family and daughter of former North Carolina Sen. John Edwards, says there’s no evidence deadly force was required.

