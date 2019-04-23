Listen Live Sports

Police: Man shot, killed by officer pulled a knife

April 23, 2019 1:19 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 911 audio tape released by a North Carolina police department indicates a man shot and killed by an officer had pulled a knife.

Raleigh police said 30-year-old Soheil Antonio Mojarrad was killed last Saturday night at a shopping center on the city’s east side.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports police responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. Saturday about a person trespassing at a gas station. Three minutes later, an officer reported “shots fired” and “He’s got a knife.” The officer then called for an ambulance and repeated that the man was “armed with a knife. He pulled a knife … Suspect is down.”

According to police, Raleigh police and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation were reviewing other video related to the incident.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

