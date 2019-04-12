Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer shoots at shoplifting suspects, nobody hurt

April 12, 2019 4:44 am
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in a suburb of Washington, D.C., didn’t wound anyone when she fired her weapon at an approaching car carrying suspected shoplifters.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters that the shooting happened Thursday after the officer tried to confront the suspects outside a Home Depot store in College Park, Maryland.

The Washington Post reports the officer had followed two people out of the store after a manager reported them stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Police department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said the officer feared for her life when the car, carrying two suspects and a third person, started coming toward her.

Police said the officer fired a single bullet that penetrated the windshield but didn’t hit anybody. One suspect was arrested.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

