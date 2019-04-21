Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Police: Peeping Tom suspect with shotgun killed by officer

April 21, 2019 4:30 pm
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia have identified an armed man shot to death by one of the officers who responded to a “Peeping Tom” call.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a news release that the man was shot Saturday night. The victim who had made the call identified a suspect and officers went to the man’s residence to try to contact him. The release posted on Facebook says one officer fired after the man “brandished a shotgun at the officers.”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the man was identified Sunday as 63-year-old Carlton Steve Brooks. Athens police have called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled. The officer who shot Brooks has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the department’s policy.

