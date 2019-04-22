Listen Live Sports

Police: robbery attempt ends with car in Potomac River

April 22, 2019 4:13 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police say a Maryland man and his car ended up in the Potomac River after attempting to flee a northern Virginia armed robbery.

Arlington Police say they stopped a car Sunday evening on Interstate 395 near the Pentagon that was a suspect vehicle in an armed robbery. When the officer exited his car, the suspect took off.

Police began a chase but called it off after the suspect started driving the wrong way on the George Washington Parkway.

Police say the suspect continued to drive toward the river, and got out of his car as it careened into the water. The suspect tried to swim away before being arrested.

Authorities say multiple charges were filed against the suspect, who was identified as 33-year-old Freddie Lee McRae of Temple Hills, Maryland.

