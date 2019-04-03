Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Portugal to deploy record number of crew to battle wildfires

April 3, 2019 8:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — After an exceptionally dry winter and weeks of unseasonably high temperatures, Portugal is assembling a record number of firefighters and water-dropping aircraft as it braces for a potentially difficult wildfire season.

The Interior Ministry says Wednesday that almost 11,500 firefighters and allied staff, including soldiers and police, will be deployed in the peak wildfire months of July through September. That is almost 800 more than last year. They will be supported by up to 60 planes and helicopters and almost 2,500 vehicles.

Portugal witnesses thousands of wildfires each year, largely due to poor forest management.

In 2017, 106 people died in Portuguese wildfires in what was by far the deadliest summer fire season on record.

Advertisement

No one died last year in wildfires after the government took exceptional measures.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.