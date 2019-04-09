Listen Live Sports

Posters backing Egypt president, charter changes flood Cairo

April 9, 2019 9:01 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s capital is awash with large posters and banners encouraging people to vote in favor of proposed constitutional amendments that would potentially allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to remain in power until 2034.

Egypt’s parliament overwhelmingly approved the changes in February and the amendments are now heading to a national referendum, expected within weeks.

El-Sissi meanwhile was to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

The banners in Cairo’s central Tahrir Square, where mass protests became the symbol of the 2011 uprising and hopes of democratic change in Egypt, call on people to take part in the referendum.

Most of the banners were apparently funded by pro-government parties, businessmen and lawmakers.

A banner by the pro-government Nation’s Future Party reads: “Take part, say … ‘yes’ for the constitutional amendments.”

