Probe into racist photo in governor’s yearbook may end soon

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A law firm may soon finish its probe into how a racist photo appeared on a yearbook page for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Richard Cullen told The Associated Press in an email Monday that the firm hopes to finish up by the end of April. Cullen is an attorney with the firm McGuireWoods and is leading the investigation on behalf of Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Northam’s profile in the 1984 yearbook includes a photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing. Northam denies being in the photo, which nearly ended his political career in February.

EVMS spokesman Vincent Rhodes said it sent 6,000 emails and 5,000 letters to alumni asking for information. He said the school in Norfolk is cooperating fully with McGuireWoods.

