Release approved for Coast Guard officer accused of terror

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal magistrate says a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of being a domestic terrorist is entitled to be released from custody before his trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day noted on Thursday that 50-year-old Christopher Hasson hasn’t been charged with any terrorism related offenses. Hasson was arrested Feb. 15 and is awaiting trial on firearms and drug charges. Prosecutors say he created a hit list of prominent Democrats, two Supreme Court justices, network TV journalists and social media company executives.

Day says he still has “grave concerns” about Hasson based on information prosecutors have presented. The magistrate says Hasson is “going to have to have a whole lot of supervision.”

Day didn’t order Hasson to be immediately released. The magistrate gave Hasson’s defense attorney a few days to arrange conditions of release that would be acceptable to the court.

