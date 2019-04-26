Report: Drugs in body of driver killed by Arkansas officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Methamphetamines, PCP, marijuana and cocaine were found in the body of a man fatally shot by a police officer, according to an investigative file released by the Arkansas police department.

The 546-page report pertains to the Feb. 22 shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Little Rock Officer Charles Starks was investigating a stolen vehicle that Blackshire was driving when he fatally shot the 30-year-old, firing at least 15 times into the windshield while the car was in motion.

Blackshire was black and Starks is white.

The heavily redacted file indicates that Blackshire was behaving in a paranoid manner in the days prior to the incident, the Little Rock Democrat-Gazette reported.

Blackshire’s former girlfriend, Desaray Clarke, 21, was a passenger in the Nissan Altima when the shooting happened. In an interview with investigators, Clarke recalled that Blackshire had been recently asserting that “the Feds” were after him around because of the drug trafficking charges he was facing.

Starks said that he “blacked out” and could not recall specifics of the shooting, according to an interview in the file. In other instances, the file shows that Starks detailed his actions, concern and the scene as it played out around him.

Investigators recovered a stolen .45-caliber handgun in the Altima, the case file said.

Police also discovered numerous scales, a black mask, gloves, binoculars, a variety of pills, Blackshire’s state-issued identification and almost 18 grams (slightly over half an ounce) of a “white substance,” according to an evidence log.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Starks, citing that the moving vehicle was considered a lethal weapon and justified Starks’ fear when he reacted by fatally shooting Blackshire.

An autopsy report wasn’t included in the file. Tom Carpenter, city attorney for Little Rock, said that the autopsy record won’t be released based on the Arkansas law.

