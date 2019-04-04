Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Romanian leader rejects concerns about legal changes

April 4, 2019 7:12 am
 
< a min read
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s prime minister is rejecting calls by ambassadors from 12 countries, including the United States, Germany, Canada, Sweden and the Netherlands, to refrain from amending laws on fighting crime and corruption by decree.

According to local reports published Thursday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said ambassadors “do not set the prime minister’s agenda in any country” and urged them to “show respect for Romania.”

In a post Wednesday on the Facebook page of several of the embassies in question, the diplomats also called on Romania to follow EU recommendations regarding the effectiveness, transparency and impartiality of the country’s justice system.

The diplomats said the emergency decrees could potentially “undermine Romanians’ and partners’ trust in the justice system, and in Romania’s government, as well,” while also possibly damaging Romania’s economic development.

