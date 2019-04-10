Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Russia, Turkey, Iran back Syrian territorial integrity

April 10, 2019 11:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawmakers from Russia, Iran and Turkey are calling for Syria’s territorial integrity to be preserved as remarks from Israel and the United States have renewed long-standing land disputes.

The legislators from parliament foreign affairs committees met Wednesday in Moscow for a special session on Syria.

Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti quoted Iranian parliament member Heshmatollah Falahatpishe as saying the discussion “was a good beginning.”

Falahatpishe continued: “We confirmed the necessity of preserving the territorial integrity of Syria, especially regarding the Golan Heights.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump last month signed a decree recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel annexed during a 1967 war.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.