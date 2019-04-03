Listen Live Sports

San Diego County sues US over asylum-seeking family releases

April 3, 2019 10:59 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County has sued the Trump administration to stop immigration authorities from quickly releasing families after they cross the border without allowing time for travel arrangements, saying the practice has strained resources.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego says large-scale releases that began across the Mexican border in October unlawfully deprive asylum-seeking families of assistance reaching their final destinations in the United States.

Administration officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday night. They have said previously that they are under no legal obligation to provide travel assistance and that growing numbers of family arrivals prevent them from doing so any longer.

Families are released with notices to appear in immigration court, often with the head of household wearing an ankle monitor.

