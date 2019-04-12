Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sanders starts campaign swing with Wisconsin rally

April 12, 2019 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading back to the friendly turf of Wisconsin for a rally that kicks off a swing through states that are key to the Democratic “blue wall” strategy for 2020.

Sanders’ event Friday in Madison will be followed by weekend stops in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump also knows the Midwest is vital to his re-election bid. He will campaign Monday in Minnesota, a state he lost by less than 2 percentage points in 2015.

However, Democrats feel like the momentum is on their side in the Midwest.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Sanders supporter and Milwaukee labor organizer Peter Rickman says the senator from Vermont is the best chance Democrats have to defeat Trump.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.