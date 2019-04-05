Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Satanist acquitted of disrupting government meeting

April 5, 2019 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida religious freedom activist and self-proclaimed Satanist who objects to prayers before government meetings has been acquitted of disrupting a meeting.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that First Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford reversed David Suhor’s conviction Thursday, ruling that there wasn’t enough evidence for an Escambia County circuit court to convict him last August of trespassing and resisting arrest.

Authorities say Suhor, a member of the West Florida Chapter of The Satanic Temple, was arrested at an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority meeting in February 2018. He attempted to deliver the Lord’s Prayer before the start of the meeting to protest the board’s practice of a board member leading a Christian prayer before the official start of the meeting.

Officials say a deputy and a security guard had to drag Suhor from the meeting.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.