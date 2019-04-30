Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
SC lawmakers consider new ride-share safety measure

April 30, 2019 4:25 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering another proposal to improve ride-sharing safety.

A bill that would create a new misdemeanor crime of impersonating a ride-share driver was approved Tuesday by a House subcommittee. Anyone convicted would face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

There probably isn’t enough time for the measure to pass before the session ends May 9. In a better position to make it is a bill passed last week requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to display a sign with their license tag number on the front of their vehicles.

The proposals were prompted by the death of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. Police say Josephson was killed in March after getting in the car of someone posing as an Uber driver.

