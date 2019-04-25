Listen Live Sports

SC may use firing squad as alternative death penalty method

April 25, 2019 1:07 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation that would add firing squads to the state’s existing execution methods.

The House Criminal Laws subcommittee on Thursday approved a Senate proposal that also changes South Carolina’s default execution method to the electric chair.

Lawmakers acted after prison officials told them they don’t have the drugs needed for lethal injection and don’t know when they will be able to obtain them.

Don Zelenka is South Carolina’s deputy attorney general. He says 29 prisoners are currently on death row.

The bill has passed the Senate. If the House Judiciary Committee approves it, it could pass the House before the Legislature adjourns May 9.

South Carolina’s last execution was in May 2011.

