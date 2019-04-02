Listen Live Sports

SC student’s death leads to bill requiring Uber, Lyft signs

April 2, 2019 3:03 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill has been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature to require Uber and Lyft drivers to have illuminated signs days after police say a college student mistakenly got into the wrong car and was kidnapped and killed.

House Speaker Jay Lucas immediately put the bill on the calendar for Wednesday to be debated.

Rep. Seth Rose said the bill was in response to the Friday killing of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

Police say Josephson had ordered an Uber ride early Friday, but mistakenly got into a similar car driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland.

Police say he killed Josephson with a sharp object and dumped her body.

Rowland skipped a first court appearance, and records do not show if he has a lawyer.

