The Associated Press
 
Senate committee to investigate FAA safety inspectors

April 2, 2019 3:03 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee says it’s investigating whistleblower complaints about the training and credentials of federal inspectors who evaluated a Boeing jet involved in two deadly crashes.

Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker asked the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday for documents and other information.

Wicker says multiple whistleblowers say “numerous” FAA inspectors who evaluated the Boeing 737 Max jet lacked sufficient training and valid certifications, and some might have developed pilot-training requirements for the plane.

In its response, the FAA noted that acting Administrator Daniel Elwell told senators last week the agency welcomes outside review of its systems, processes and recommendations.

Crashes of Max jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Investigators are examining the role of an anti-stall system on the plane that pilots say they weren’t told about.

