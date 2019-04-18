Listen Live Sports

Session called to elect Maryland’s next House speaker

April 18, 2019 3:29 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will soon hold a special legislative session to elect the next House speaker.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed an executive order calling for the General Assembly to convene May 1 for the special session. A vote is necessary to replace House Speaker Michael Busch, who died earlier this month at age 72.

Busch had served as speaker since 2003, making him the longest-serving House of Delegates speaker in the state’s history.

Hogan said the state’s elected officials must “continue the critical work that Mike Bush dedicated so much of his life to doing.”

So far, three Democratic lawmakers are vying to succeed Busch. They are Del. Dereck Davis of Prince George’s County, Del. Maggie McIntosh of Baltimore City and Del. Adrienne Jones of Baltimore County.

