The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Slovak prime minister to meet with Trump in May

April 24, 2019 6:16 am
 
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s prime minister says he has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to meet him next month in Washington.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini says he will meet Trump in the White House on May 3.

The visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the 1989 “Velvet Revolution” in former Czechoslovakia and the 15th anniversary of Slovakia’s membership in NATO.

Pellegrini says the economic and defense cooperation between the two countries and defense spending will be on the agenda on their talks. Slovakia recently signed a deal to buy 14 F-16 military jets from Lockheed Martin as it seeks to replace Soviet-era jets.

Pellegrini said on Wednesday he would also like to discuss Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on cars and car parts imported from Europe.

