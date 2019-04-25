Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Some horse advocates buck at new plan to save wild mustangs

April 25, 2019 12:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Animal welfare groups have reached a milestone agreement with ranching interests that they say would save wild mustangs from slaughter but the compromise has opened a nasty split among horse protection advocates.

The Humane Society of the United States and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say their proposal is backed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

It would eliminate the threat of slaughter for thousands of free-roaming horses primarily by spending millions of dollars on expanding fertility controls on the range.

As part of the deal, they’re willing to drop long-held opposition to controversial roundups of the animals. The American Wild Horse Campaign and Friends of Animals contend the plan will reduce wild herds to extinction levels.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.