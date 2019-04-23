Listen Live Sports

Spain: PM rules out post-election alliance with center-right

April 23, 2019 5:18 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says he would not consider forming a government with the center-right Citizens party, clearing a major unknown heading into Sunday’s general election.

The Socialist Party is ahead in polls, but even in the most favorable scenario, Sánchez would need to form a governing coalition or at least get support from others in parliament to stay in office.

At a televised debate Tuesday night, Sánchez said that “it’s not in my plans to make any deal” with the Citizens party.

Citizens leader Albert Rivera has repeatedly ruled out an alliance with the Socialists because Sánchez was elected prime minister 10 months ago with the votes of Catalan separatists.

The Socialist leader has not accepted an offer to form a coalition with the far-left Unidas Podemos party.

