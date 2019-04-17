Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spanish TV election debate excludes far-right party

April 17, 2019 6:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Socialist leader and incumbent prime minister Pedro Sanchez has agreed to a single television debate with the lead candidates from three other main parties, following controversy over a potential debate appearance by a surging far-right party.

The Socialist party said Wednesday Sanchez will appear ahead of the April 28 ballot on public broadcaster RTVE with the leaders of the conservative Popular Party, center-right Citizens party and far-left Podemos party.

Sanchez had wanted a debate featuring the anti-immigrant Vox party, which is seeking its first parliamentary seats. Analysts say Sanchez wanted to associate the Popular Party and Citizens party with Vox, which previously have forged a regional alliance.

But the electoral board disallowed that five-way debate, ruling that other small parties would also need to be invited.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.