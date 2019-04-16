Listen Live Sports

Sudan’s military rulers fire top chief prosecutor, aids

April 16, 2019 11:37 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s ruling military council says it has fired the country’s top prosecutor days after the military ousted autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.

Tuesday’s statement by the council says its head, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, dismissed general prosecutor Omar Abdel-Salam and two of his aids.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded the protests, has called for the dismissal of all top judges and prosecutors among a package of demands. Those include the prosecution of those behind the Islamist-backed military coup in 1989, the dissolution of all pro-government unions and a freeze on the assets of top officials in al-Bashir’s government.

Last week, Sudan’s military ousted al-Bashir following four months of street protests against his rule, then appointed a military council it says will rule for no more than two years while elections are organized.

