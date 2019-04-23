Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Syria calls Instagram account closure ‘war,’ site says error

April 23, 2019 3:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian Presidency says its official account on the social media site Instagram has been shut down, calling it an “unjustified” closure that is part of the war against the government of President Bashar Assad.

Instagram, however, said Tuesday the Syrian Presidency account was removed “in error” and has since been restored.

The Syrian Presidency said it opened a new account. It apologized to its over 7,000 new followers for the few posts.

In one of only six posts, the presidency said the shutdown was part of an escalating “soft war” against the government after its military successes in the civil war now in its ninth year.

Advertisement

The U.S. has tightened sanctions imposed on Syria’s government in recent weeks. They were first imposed over Damascus’ bloody crackdown on protesters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.