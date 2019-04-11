Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Tanzania’s government announces outbreak of dengue fever

April 11, 2019 8:31 am
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian authorities have announced an outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue fever in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and Tanga region along the coast.

Deputy health minister Faustine Ndugulile said Thursday that 252 people have been hospitalized in Dar es Salaam while 55 others have been admitted at health facilities in the Tanga region.

Dengue fever causes severe headache along with muscle and joint pain. There is no treatment.

The Tanzanian government attributes the outbreak to heavy rainfall.

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

