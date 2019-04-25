Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Taxpayers face May 1 deadline for state tax returns

April 25, 2019 4:48 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia taxpayers are only a few days away from a key deadline to pay their state income taxes.

The deadline to file state tax returns is May 1.

The state grants an automatic six-month extension to taxpayers who miss the deadline, but taxes still need to be paid by May 1 to avoid penalties and interest.

Taxpayers have an added incentive to file their returns in a timely manner this year. Those who file before July 1 will be eligible for a one-time tax refund of $110 for individuals and $220 for couples.

A change in federal tax law led to a windfall in state taxes, leading state lawmakers to approve refunds earlier this year. The state expects to start sending checks to taxpayers in late August or early September.

