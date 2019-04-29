Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tennessee gov to weigh bill to punish voter signup missteps

April 29, 2019 9:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will soon decide the fate of Republican-backed legislation critics argue is intended to suppress efforts to register minorities and other voters.

The first-term Republican governor has been noncommittal about the bill, which won final legislative approval Monday. It could allow voter registration groups to face fines for submitting too many incomplete signup forms and criminal penalties for submitting registration forms too late.

The legislation is backed by Republican Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, who noted that many of the thousands of new voter registrations submitted on last year’s registration deadline by the Tennessee Black Voter Project were filled out incorrectly.

The bill easily advanced out of each GOP-dominant chamber despite the outcry by those who say it will make registering voters more difficult.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to showt Hargett noted that many, not thousands, of the new voter registrations submitted on last year’s deadline were filled out incorrectly.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.