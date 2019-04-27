Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Tennessee mayor arrested days before election

April 27, 2019 3:47 pm
 
< a min read
RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (AP) — A mayor in Tennessee who is up for re-election has been arrested after police say he tried to get a pill press that had been used to make illegal drugs.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Red Boiling Springs Mayor Joel Coe on charges of criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence. He’s up for re-election Saturday against two opponents.

WZTV-TV obtained the arrest affidavit and first reported it .

The affidavit says Coe was messaging someone about getting a pill press that was used to manufacture pills containing fentanyl and heroin, then sent messages about hiding the press from police, using trash bags.

It says Coe deleted the messages when confronted and officers were waiting when Coe arrived with trash bags at the pill press location.

A voicemail message with Coe’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

___

Information from: WZTV-TV, http://www.wztv.com

