Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Thai army chief sends warning to critics of the monarchy

April 2, 2019 6:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s influential army chief has warned that the military will strongly fight any moves that threaten the country’s system of a constitutional monarchy with the king as head of state.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Gen. Apirat Kongsompong appeared to be targeting intellectuals supporting the Future Forward Party, which according to preliminary figures ran a strong third in the March 24 general election.

Party co-founder Piyabutr Saenkanokkul used to be part of the Nitirat Group, legal scholars who had sought reforms in Thailand’s lese majeste law, which carries stiff prison terms for people found guilty of defaming the monarchy.

There has been a strong online campaign since the election to discredit the Future Forward Party and its chief, Thananthorn Juangroongruangkit, with unsupported allegations that it opposes the monarchy.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.