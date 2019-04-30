The Latest: Woman, child with man when he wounded lawman

STERLING, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that wounded a Kansas sheriff and undersheriff (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Authorities say a woman and child were with a man when he shot and critically wounded a Kansas undersheriff.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation senior special agent Steve Rosebrough says the woman and a child left 37-year-old David Madden on Monday night before he shot the Rice County sheriff in the leg and killed himself. The KBI says Madden also killed his father, 65-year-old Thomas Madden.

Advertisement

The KBI says it’s unclear whether the woman and child accompanied Madden willingly. The relationship between Madden and the woman wasn’t known. Madden also is a suspect in the 2015 disappearance of his girlfriend.

Rosebrough said the undersheriff’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. He is in critical but stable condition. The sheriff has been released.

____

11:30 a.m.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says one of two bodies found at a rural Kansas home was a man apparently involved in the shooting of a sheriff and undersheriff.

Senior special agent Steve Rosebrough said Tuesday at a news conference that the bodies of 37-year-old David Madden and his father, Thomas Madden, were found after a standoff at the home. He says it appears David Madden shot his father and then killed himself.

The agency said a Rice County undersheriff was shot Monday evening after trying to stop a car in which David Madden was an occupant near Sterling. The sheriff and another deputy then went to his father’s home, where the sheriff was shot in the leg during a gunfight.

Rosebrough said the undersheriff’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. He is in critical but stable condition. The sheriff has been released.

_____

7:25 a.m.

Authorities have found two bodies in a Kansas home after a standoff that followed the shooting of a sheriff and undersheriff.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the Rice County undersheriff was shot and critically wounded around 5 p.m. Monday after attempting to stop a car north of the small town of Sterling, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.

The release says the sheriff and a deputy then pursued the suspect to a home in a nearby town, where the sheriff was shot in the leg in an exchange of gunfire.

KSNW-TV reports that a KBI official said at the scene early Tuesday that two men’s bodies were found at the home after a standoff. Authorities haven’t released their identities, but the bureau says there is no risk to the community.

___

3:57 a.m.

A Kansas sheriff and undersheriff were shot, one during a traffic stop and one during a shootout at a home.

According to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation statement, the Rice County undersheriff attempted to stop a car driven by 37-year-old David L. Madden just north of the Sterling city limits Monday at about 5:10 p.m. Madden, of Alden, had a warrant.

The release says that within thirty seconds of initiating the car stop, the undersheriff radioed dispatch that he’d been shot. He was shot four times and is in critical, but stable condition.

Following that shooting the Rice County sheriff tracked Madden to a residence in rural Rice County, southeast of Raymond. He and another sheriff’s deputy exchanged gunshots with the suspect and the sheriff was struck in the leg. He’s listed in good condition.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says law enforcement officers think they have the suspected shooter surrounded at the home.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.