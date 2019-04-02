Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Indiana Senate approves hate crimes bill

April 2, 2019 5:11 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on hate crimes legislation that’s before the Indiana General Assembly (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The Indiana Senate has approved legislation that’s aimed at getting Indiana off a list of five states without a hate crimes law.

The Republican-dominated chamber voted 34-14 Tuesday to approve the bill’s bias crimes language after several Democratic senators urged its defeat, saying it falls short of what’s needed.

The bill heads to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who says he’ll sign the measure, which would allow judges to impose longer sentences for crimes motivated by bias.

It refers to Indiana’s bias crimes reporting statute that mentions color, creed, disability, national origin, race, religion and sexual orientation, but doesn’t explicitly cover age, sex or gender identity.

But it says bias can also be considered due to the “victim’s or the group’s real or perceived characteristic, trait, belief, practice, association, or other attribute.”

10:38 a.m.

The Indiana Senate is moving toward a vote on legislation aimed at getting Indiana off a list of five states without a hate crimes law.

Senate Republicans decided privately Monday to put the bill up for a final concurrence vote as early as Tuesday.

If 26 senators approve the bill’s new bias crimes language , it heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

That language would allow judges to impose longer sentences for crimes motivated by bias. It refers to Indiana’s bias crimes reporting statute that mentions color, creed, disability, national origin, race, religion and sexual orientation, but doesn’t explicitly cover age, sex or gender identity.

The bill says bias can also be considered due to the “victim’s or the group’s real or perceived characteristic, trait, belief, practice, association, or other attribute.”

