The Latest: Republicans discount lawsuit over GOP benefits

April 29, 2019 12:11 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a Republican candidate in the primary election for a still-vacant North Carolina congressional seat (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A spokesman for North Carolina’s Republican Party is discounting a lawsuit by a congressional candidate barred from GOP debates and access to internal party data.

State GOP spokesman Jeff Hauser said Monday that candidate Chris Anglin’s lawsuit seeking access to the party’s resources is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Anglin’s state lawsuit seeks to force the state GOP to give him access to benefits provided nine others in the 9th congressional district field.

Republicans call him a Democratic plant. Anglin was a registered Democrat until weeks before running for state Supreme Court as a Republican. The incumbent Republican lost that court seat to a Democrat last year.

The May 14 congressional primary was ordered after an operative working for the Republican who appeared to win last year’s election was accused of illegally handling mail-in ballots.

10:45 a.m.

A candidate for the Republican nomination in a still-vacant North Carolina congressional seat is suing the GOP after being barred from debates and access to internal party data. Republicans call him a Democratic plant.

Candidate Chris Anglin of Raleigh said Monday he wants a state court to force the state GOP to give him access to benefits provided nine others in the 9th congressional district field.

The state GOP didn’t comment Monday. Its leaders noted previously Anglin was a registered Democrat before running for state Supreme Court as a Republican. The incumbent Republican lost that court seat to a Democrat last year.

The May 14 congressional primary election was ordered after an operative working for the Republican who appeared to win last year’s election was accused of illegally handling mail-in ballots.

