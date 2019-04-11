Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: Senator pushes for safety features on planes

April 11, 2019 3:30 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A senator is introducing a bill in Congress requiring plane makers to provide airlines with all safety equipment now considered optional and to do so without an additional charge.

Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts says safety equipment that had not been installed on two Boeing 737 Max jets might have saved them from fatal crashes. He says the equipment might have alerted crews to false readings from sensors implicated in the crashes that killed all 346 aboard.

Markey says plane makers shouldn’t treat safety features as luxuries that can generate additional fees like premium seats and extra bathrooms.

Boeing says its planes are equipped with “all critical features” necessary for safety. It has said it will provide two features missing in the two crashed planes free of charge.

