The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Senator says Barr lied at hearing, should resign

April 30, 2019 11:27 pm
 
1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller’s letter about how the findings of the probe were being portrayed (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

A Democratic senator says Attorney General William Barr should resign.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen says Barr lied to him at a hearing earlier this month in testimony about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

In that hearing, Barr replied to Van Hollen that he didn’t know if Mueller agreed with his conclusions about the report, including that there wasn’t enough evidence in the report to support a charge of obstruction of justice.

Mueller had left that question open in the report, which had not yet been publicly released.

It was revealed late Tuesday that Mueller had already expressed frustration to Barr about how his findings were portrayed.

Van Hollen says Barr “totally misled me, the Congress, and the public. He must resign.”

___

8:07 p.m.

A Justice Department official says special counsel Robert Mueller expressed concern to Attorney General William Barr about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed.

The frustration was communicated in a letter that Mueller sent the Justice Department days after Barr released a four-page letter summarizing the main conclusions of the investigation. The two also spoke by phone the next day.

The official was not authorized to discuss the private conversations by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post was first to report the contents of the letter.

The letter is likely to be a central focus at Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Barr.

