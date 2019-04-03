Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Trump says he’s not inclined to provide tax info

April 3, 2019 11:33 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s tax returns (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he “would not be inclined” to provide his tax returns in response to a request from a House committee chairman.

Rep. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, on Wednesday formally requested six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns from the IRS.

Trump was asked about the request during a White House meeting with military leaders.

“Is that all?” he said when he heard it was for six years of returns. “Usually it’s 10, so I guess they’re giving up.”

Trump says: “We’re under audit despite what people said. We’re working that out.”

The president says he’s been under audit for many years “because the numbers are big and I guess when you have a name, you’re audited.”

6:35 p.m.

A House committee chairman has formally requested the IRS provide six years of President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns as Democrats try to shed light on his complex financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest.

The request Wednesday by Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal, who heads the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, is the first such demand for a sitting president’s tax information in 45 years. The unprecedented move is likely to set off a huge legal battle between Democrats controlling the House and the Trump administration.

Neal made the request in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, asking for Trump’s personal and business returns for 2013 through 2018.

