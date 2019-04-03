The Latest: Wisconsin Supreme Court race too close to call

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race is too close to call and appears likely to go to a recount.

With the unofficial vote at 99 percent, conservative candidate Brian Hagedorn held a lead of about 1,600 votes over his liberal-backed challenger Lisa Neubauer. The margin was about 0.14 percentage point out of nearly 1.2 million votes cast.

That is well within the 1 percentage point difference that allows the trailing candidate to request a recount.

The Associated Press did not declare a winner, noting that the race was within the margin for a recount.

Neubauer campaign manager Tyler Hendricks says the race is “almost assuredly headed to a recount.”

The court is currently controlled 4-3 by conservatives, and liberals were hoping for a Neubauer win to give them a shot at taking majority control next year.

___

11 p.m.

The campaign manager for the liberal-backed candidate in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race says the contest is “too close to call” and “almost assuredly headed to a recount.”

As the unofficial vote count was nearly complete, conservative Brian Hagedorn and liberal-backed candidate Lisa Hagedorn were separated by just over 3,000 votes out of more than 1.1 million cast.

That is well within the 1 percentage point difference that allows the trailing candidate to request a recount.

Neubauer campaign manager Tyler Hendricks says “We are going to make sure every vote is counted. Wisconsinites deserve to know we have had a fair election and that every vote is counted.”

The court is currently controlled 4-3 by conservatives. A Hagedorn win would increase it to 5-2 and insure that liberals don’t have a chance at taking control in next year’s election.

___

10:20 p.m.

Liberal-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer has a slight lead over her conservative opponent in a race that was within the margin for a recount as the vote count neared completion.

Neubauer led by less than 7,000 votes out of more than 1 million cast, or a little over a half percentage point.

If the loser is within 1 percentage point of the winner, they may request a recount. The last time that happened in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race was in 2011.

A Neubauer win would put liberals in position to capture majority control of the court next year. A Hagedorn victory would increase the conservative majority to 5-2 and ensure it will be maintained for years.

Both Hagedorn and Neubauer are state appeals court judges. The race is officially nonpartisan but is seen as a potential barometer of the mood in Wisconsin a year before the 2020 presidential primary.

___

8:35 p.m.

Liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer holds a narrow lead over her conservative opponent in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race after early returns.

Neubauer was ahead of Hagedorn by about 7 percentage points with more than a third of precincts reporting totals Tuesday.

A Neubauer win would put liberals in position to capture majority control of the court next year. A Hagedorn victory would increase the conservative majority to 5-2 and ensure it will be maintained for years.

Both Hagedorn and Neubauer are state appeals court judges. The race is officially nonpartisan but is seen as a potential barometer of the mood in Wisconsin a year before the 2020 presidential primary.

___

9:35 a.m.

Wisconsin voters picking a new state Supreme Court justice say the partisan backgrounds and support of the candidates in the officially nonpartisan race are a major factor.

Appeals court judges Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer are facing off in Tuesday’s election. Hagedorn was former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s chief attorney and is backed by conservatives. Neubauer was appointed by a Democratic governor and has liberal support.

Lana Nenide, of Madison, says she voted for Neubauer because she wants a Democratic woman representing her rights, not “Scott Walker’s puppet.”

Kathy Halverson, a Republican from Franklin, says she chose Hagedorn because “he has morals.” Halverson says Hagedorn will “judge according to the law.”

Conservatives have a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

___

7 a.m.

Polls are open in Wisconsin for voters to choose a new state Supreme Court justice to serve a 10-year term.

The winner in Tuesday’s election will replace 85-year-old Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is retiring.

Conservatives have been in the majority on the court since 2008, currently with a 4-3 split. If state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn wins the race, it would increase their majority.

A win by fellow appeals Judge Lisa Neubauer would give liberals a chance to take control of the court in the 2020 election.

Voter turnout in past Supreme Court races in non-presidential years has generally been around 20%. Voters need a photo ID to cast their ballots. Polls close at 8 p.m.

___

12 a.m.

Wisconsin voters face a partisan choice in an election for the state Supreme Court.

The outcome of Tuesday’s race won’t immediately change the ideological control of the court. But a victory by liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer would make it possible for liberals to win majority control in the 2020 election. She faces fellow state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn.

He was former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s attorney for more than five years before Walker appointed him to the bench in 2015. Neubauer was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle. Her family has deep ties to the Democratic Party.

Both Neubauer and Hagedorn insist their personal views do not affect how they would rule on the Supreme Court.

But liberal outside groups backed Neubauer, while Hagedorn won support from conservatives.

