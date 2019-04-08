Listen Live Sports

Thieves return statue, leave flowers and a card

April 8, 2019 6:54 am
 
< a min read
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Two thieves who snatched a statue of a lion from outside a home in a Philadelphia suburb had a change of heart after police posted surveillance video of the heist.

The statute was taken from the West Chester residence on Wednesday. But by Friday, police posted a video of the thieves returning it. They also left behind a bouquet of flowers and a card.

Police say it was a “smart move to return the property” and the owner is grateful.

