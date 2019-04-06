Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tree-sitters have been protesting pipeline for 200-plus days

April 6, 2019 1:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Tree-sitters protesting the construction of a natural gas pipeline in Virginia have been at it now for more than 200 days.

The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that two people have continually occupied tree stands since early September. They’re sitting where construction is planned for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in western Virginia near the West Virginia border.

The tree-sitting protesters replace each other over time. A group that has helped organize the effort is Appalachians Against Pipelines. It says the protest is now the longest active blockade of a natural gas pipeline on the East Coast.

Attorneys for the pipeline have filed requests in federal court to be able to remove the protesters. A federal judge is yet to rule on the request.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.