Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trial set for Virginia doctor accused of running pill mill

April 28, 2019 3:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor accused of running an illegal pill mill is headed to trial.

Joel Smithers, who lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, is charged with illegally prescribing thousands of doses of potent and addictive painkillers from his medical practice in Martinsville, Virginia.

A federal judge last week refused to appoint a new defense attorney for Smithers or to postpone the trial, which starts Monday in Abingdon.

The judge noted that Smithers repeatedly has admitted that he has not traveled to Virginia to review materials disclosed by prosecutors or to meet with his attorney.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Smithers is charged in an 862-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, maintaining a place for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, and dispensing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose.

Smithers has maintained his innocence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.